CBI questions four involved in Odisha SI exam scam

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned four individuals in connection with the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

As per sources, 10 people were summoned, but only four appeared before investigators. The questioning lasted nearly eight hours at the CBI office in Bhubaneswar. The marathon session began around 3 pm and continued till approximately 11:30 pm. All four individuals were allowed to leave after questioning.

The interrogation follows after a notification was issued by the Government of India asking CBI probe into the SI recruitment scam on November 11. The order was issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Earlier, the Odisha Crime Branch had conducted multiple rounds of interrogation and obtained judicial custody of the key accused, Shankar Prusty.