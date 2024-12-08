CBI arrests three people in series raids from Bhubaneswar, know details

Bhubaneswar: Continuing its series of raids in Bhubaneswar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi has today raided the Bridge and Roof Co. Ltd located near Ram Mandir at Bhubaneswar and arrested three people. Simultaneous raids are being conducted at five locations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Chatrapur (Ganjam), New Delhi and Kolkata.

After valuation CBI has informed that to crack a Rs 1.5 crores deal bribe of Rs 12 lakh was to be given. The luxurious Mercedes-Maybach car worth Rs 4 crore was also seized along with the bribe cash. Four people were detained in this relation.

After detaining three people, CBI has arrested them. They have been identified as Chanchal Mukherjee, the head of Odisha-West Bengal of Bridge and roof Co Ltd, Debadatta Mahapatra, MD of Aditya Dev Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and contractor Pradip Mahanta. Hard cash has been seized from the house of Debadatta Mahapatra.

Acting on a tip-off, the CBI team along with the Commissionerate Police conducted a raid near Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar and detained four people. They were in possession of huge amount of cash.

Further information awaited.

Also Read: Huge Amount Of Cash Seized From Car During CBI Raid In Bhubaneswar