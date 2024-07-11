CBI arrests Superintendent of CGST & Central Excise while accepting bribe

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Superintendent of Central GST & Central Excise of Berhampur in Odisha while accepting bribe.

The CBI arrested Superintendent of Central GST & Central Excise Manoj Kumar Subudhi for reportedly taking Rs 15,000 from the complainant in lieu of processing his GST refund.

A case was registered by CBI on 09.07.2024 on the basis of the complaint against the said Superintendent of Central GST & Central Excise, Berhampur. It was alleged that accused demanded bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant on the ground that the accused had earlier processed refund of GST amounting to Rs 1.77 lakh to the complainant and on the ground of smoothly processing another GST refund of nearly Rs. 3 lakh to the complainant.

CBI laid a trap and accused Superintendent of Central GST & Central Excise and arrested him from the Office of Asstt. Commissioner, Central GST & Central Excise, Berhampur, District Ganjam, Odisha when he was caught red-handed while accepting the first instalment of bribe amount of Rs 15,000 out of the total demanded bribe amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused at Berhampur and Bhubaneswar which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

Accused is being produced before the Court of Ld. Special Judge for CBI Cases at Bhubaneswar today.

