CBI arrests former postmaster after 11 years in deposit fraud case

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested Shabda Swain, the then Branch Post Master of Bonda in Baragada district of Odisha, in a post office savings fraud case.

According to the central agency, Shabda Swain during her posting as Branch Post Master of Bonda Post Office during the period 2008 to 2014, misappropriated Rs 13,98,232 collected from depositors by not accounting the deposits in the official records by making false entries in the passbooks.

She was absconding since framing of charges on December 31, 2015 in the CBI, ACB, Bhubaneswar case No. RC 17(A)/ 2014-BBS. In 2022, a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued against her.

Advertisement

After sustained and persistent efforts by CBI, she was apprehended today while she came to attend a family function at Baragada. She is being produced before Competent Court in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, sources said that CBI officials are planning for her custodial interrogation to trace the misappropriated funds and find out involvement of others in the deposit fraud case.