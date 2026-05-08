CBI apprehends CGST Superintendent of Balasore in bribery case

Advertisement

Balasore: The Odisha branch of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended the CGST (Central Goods and Services Tax) Superintendent of Balasore while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant today.

The CBI registered the instant case today against Omprakash Nayak, the CGST Superintendent, on the basis of a complaint. It was alleged that the accused Superintendent and Assistant commissioner, CGST, Balasore, demanded bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant for getting the GST refund of Rs 16 lakh of his company released.

Advertisement

The CBI laid a trap today and caught the accused red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. The aforesaid accused person has been apprehended.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Tops In Country In Securing Conviction Of 150 Accused Persons In 2024