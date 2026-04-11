Cattle-laden pickup van overturns in Cuttack’s Banki; 35 animals rescued, 2 detained

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Banki: A pickup van carrying cattle lost control and overturned on the Jatmundia–Subarnapur bridge under Banki police limits in Cuttack on Saturday. The traffic movement in the area got affected as the van overturned in the middle of the road.

Meanwhile, the Banki police managed to interception of additional two cattle-laden vehicles, which were suspected to be involved in illegal cattle transportation, while rescuing the animals from the overturned van.

Soon after receiving information, Banki police and Damadama fire service personnel rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. They managed to safely rescue 35 animals from the overturned vehicle.

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During the operation, police noticed two more vehicles passing through the same route under suspicious circumstances. The vehicles were stopped and checked, revealing that they were also carrying cattle.

Police have seized the three vehicles and detained two individuals for questioning in connection with the incident.

Also Read: Driver killed in horrific road accident as Hyva crashes into truck in Athagarh of Cuttack