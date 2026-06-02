Case registered against suspended Talchua Marine Police Station IIC Sandhyarani Jena

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Kendrapada: Trouble mounted for suspended Talchua Marine Police Station Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) Sandhyarani Jena as a police case has been registered against her in connection with the brutal custodial torture case.

According to sources, the Case No. 124/2026 has been registered against Jena at Talchua Marine Police Station under different sections of the BNS- 296,74,115,351, and 308.

It is to be noted here that one Annapurna Mandal (55) of Giriapahi village and her son Ananta Kumar Mandal (31) alleged that they were were summoned to the police station on May 25 in connection with a family dispute. However, IIC Sandhya Rani Jena and other police personnel allegedly assaulted them physically.

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Later, the mother-son met Pattamundai SDPO Sukanta Kumar Patra and demanded action against Jena. After the SDPO summited an inspection reports, DGP YB Khurania on May 27 suspended her.

However, with the latest development it is suspected that Sandhyarani Jena will now face legal actions.