Case of police atrocity in Odisha yet again, Bhadrak police beats up woman

Chandabali: A brutal incident has taken place at Chandabali of Bhadrak district in Odisha, The police has shown its atrocity on a woman. The visuals of the incident is too brutal to be shown to the common mass. The scene was described to be a blood-curdling sight.

According to reports, three police officers ruthlessly assaulted a woman with a plastic pipe in front of Chandbali Police Station says report. They even took her by her hands and legs and smashed her to the ground. The visuals of the above inhuman offence is now getting viral.

The residents of the place have criticized this abusive behaviour of the police upon coming across the viral video. According to the information, the woman with her child was there at the police station to meet her husband. The kid was playing with a shoe cover while they were at the police station. While playing, the shoe cover fell in front of the police station to which the on-duty constable namely Ravi Shetty asked the woman to pick up.

The woman, on not doing so saying she was not his servant, was slapped by Constable Ravi. On protesting against the unjust slap, two more police officers joined Ravi Shetty to hit the woman knocking her to the ground.

As per the reports, an ASI and two Constables were the ones involved in the lawless act. Now, the question arises as to how far is it legal to beat up a woman in such a way in the presence of a female staff in the police station. As a result, People are demanding the SP to take immediate action regarding the same. The woman is said to be hailing from the NAC area of Chandabali. Further detailed reports awaited in this regard.