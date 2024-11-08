Case of Love Jihad witnessed in Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: It seems a case of Love Jihad has been witnessed in the capital city of Odisha. A youth from Jammu and Kashmir, who was in a relationship with an Odia girl allegedly wanted to take the girl forcibly to Kashmir.

As per reports, the said girl has filed a complaint at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar wherein she wanted justice against a boy of Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the complaint, a youth from Jammu and Kashmir, identified as Samir Mansoor was in a relationship with a girl of Odisha. Recently, the boy came to Odisha. The girl had reportedly went Puri with him when she learnt that the boy is from a certain community. She further complained that that the boy wanted to take her with him to Kashmir forcibly after conversing her religion.

Accordingly, the woman has lodged complaint at Mahila Police Station. Police are interrogating.

Watch the video here: