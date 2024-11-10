Cars rams into scooter in Bhubaneswar, 2 injured

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic accident, a car rammed into a scooter at Damana square under Chandrasekharpur police station limits and after hitting a light post before overturning on Saturday night. In the accident, a husband-wife duo riding on the scooter was critically injured.

The car was coming from Nandankanan towards Jaydev Vihar when the accident occurred. The identity of the driver and injured are yet to be ascertained.

The car driver was in an inebriated condition due to which the accident occurred opined the locals. The injured were rushed to a nearby Primary healthcare center and are undergoing treatment. More information awaited.