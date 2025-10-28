Cargo ship MV Magnet arrested on orders of Orissa High Court

Advertisement

Paradip: The Cargo ship MV Magnet was arrested as per the order of the Orissa High Court. The court has ordered the seizure of the cargo ship MV Magnet, which is docked at Paradip port.

The bench of Justice V Narasimha gave this order after hearing a maritime dispute case. The case was filed in the High Court against the MV Magnet team by Silk Road Shipping and Chartering Limited.

Along with the arrest order, the High Court has issued a notice to MV Magnet team to file a reply. The next hearing of the case will be on December 1. The ship came to Paradip carrying cooking coal from Russia.

The ship has an outstanding debt of Rs 2 crore 11 lakh 82 thousand. Silk Road Shipping and Chartering has approached the High Court for non-payment of this money.

