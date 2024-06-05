Care-taker CM Naveen Patnaik thanks people of Odisha, assures to continue to serve

Bhubaneswar: Outgoing going Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today thanked the people of Odisha and assured to continue to serve at the best of his ability.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik said, “I am deeply grateful to the four and a half crore people of Odisha for giving me the opportunity to serve continuously.”

“I will remain firmly committed to serving the people of Odisha,” he added after submitting his resignation from the post of Chief Minister.

It is to be noted here that he served as the 14th Chief Minister of Odisha from 5th March 2000 to 5th June 2024. His 24-year reign is the second longest for a chief minister of any Indian state, after Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim.

The care-taker Chief Minister, who is the first president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) since 1997, also had served as the Union Minister of Steel and Mines from 1998 to 2000 and a member of the Lok Sabha from Aska from 1997 to 2000.

Under his leadership, Odisha successfully faced several natural calamities and conducted world-class events and became a role model for others. Most of his developmental projects were highly appreciated and awarded by eminent people and international organizations including World Bank and United Nations.

Personally, Patnaik, in his five term as CM, has won several awards for his selfless service to the people of Odisha.