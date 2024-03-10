Carcass of elephant recovered from Hadgarh elephant sanctuary in Keonjhar

Anandapur: A Carcass of an elephant was found near Masaghati in Hadgarh elephant sanctuary of Anandapur on Sunday morning.

It has been reported that the age of the elephant is about 5 to 6 years old.

The DFO informed, the elephant died after clash with their own tribe. A herd of elephants were found straying in the area and there was a clash between them, following which the tusker died.

The forest authorities were informed about the death of the pachyderm.The officials immediately rushed to the spot and have started an investigation to ascertain the circumstance what led to the death of the tusker.

