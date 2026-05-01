Car with 4 on board falls into Sapua Dam, 1 dead

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Dhenkanal: In an unfortunate incident, a man died reportedly after the car on which he was traveling along with three others fell into the Sapua Dam in Hindol of Dhenkanal district today.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna Maharana of Kalinga Vihar area of ​​Bhubaneswar, while the three are Satyajit Nayak, Ranjan Sahu and Satyabrata Patsani.

According to reports, the four persons, who are working at a garage in Patrapada locality of the state Capital City, had gone to the Sapua Dam in a car (OD 33A R2738) on a visit as the garage was closed in view of the International Labour Day.

After reaching the dam, they had their food and party and later decided to take bath. However, the car accidentally fell into the water body when the driver was trying to park it. Following this, all four persons were trapped inside the car.

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However, Satyajit Nayak, Ranjan Sahu and Satyabrata Patsani managed to come out of the car and reached the shore while Prasanna Maharana could not make his way from the car.

Some people present on the spot immediately informed the local firefighters after noticing the car getting drowned while Prasanna was still inside. Soon, a team of firefighters successfully arrived at the scene, rescued him and rushed him to Hindol hospital for treatment as his condition was critical. However, doctor declared him brought dead.

Rasol police and Hindol Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) reached the hospital and started an investigation into the matter. They also interrogated Satyajit, Ranjan and Satyabrata to know the truth behind the tragic incident.