Car Stolen Near Samantarapur Square, Thief Escapes

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Bhubaneswar: Police tracked a stolen car through CCTV footage across the city and intercepted it near Bharatpur Square, but the suspected thief escaped.

Car thieves reportedly out in force just prior to the festival season with one vehicle stolen from a parking space near Samantarapur Square in Bhubaneswar.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen from a parking space in front of a jewellers shop in a Lingaraj Police Station jurisdiction.

The car thieves movements were traced by analyzing CCTV footage from various points.

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The vehicle was reportedly tracked by camera across several traffic junctions after which it was located close to Bharatpur Square.

A chase then ensued through which the car was reportedly intercepted. However, the person suspected of theft had absconded from the scene of the chase.

Police are to recover the vehicle and identify and arrest the suspected thief.