Car runs over three sisters in Balangir; 1 killed, 2 critical

Balangir: A young woman was killed while her two other sisters sustained critical injures after a car ran over them in Nunhada village of Balangir district on Tuesday.

While the deceased has been identified as Baleswari Majhi, the names of the injured persons are Pratima Majhi, and Demati Majhi.

According to reports, the car, driven by one Suresh Sahu, a dhaba owner, ran over the trio while they were standing on the verandah of their house.

The three sisters were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Belpada but later shifted to the Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

However, doctors at the Patnagarh hospital declared Baleswari received dead and referred Pratima and Demati to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital.

Irate locals blocked the Patnagarh-Kantabanji main road following the accident and demand arrest of Suresh and compensation for the victims.

Local police have reached the spot and are carrying out the investigation.