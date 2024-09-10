The news is by your side.

Car runs over three sisters in Balangir; 1 killed, 2 critical

By Subadh Nayak
Car runs over three sisters in Balangir
Representational Image

Balangir: A young woman was killed while her two other sisters sustained critical injures after a car ran over them in Nunhada village of Balangir district on Tuesday.

While the deceased has been identified as Baleswari Majhi, the names of the injured persons are Pratima Majhi, and Demati Majhi.

According to reports, the car, driven by one Suresh Sahu, a dhaba owner, ran over the trio while they were standing on the verandah of their house.

The three sisters were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Belpada but later shifted to the Patnagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

However, doctors at the Patnagarh hospital declared Baleswari received dead and referred Pratima and Demati to Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital.

Irate locals blocked the Patnagarh-Kantabanji main road following the accident and demand arrest of Suresh and compensation for the victims.

Local police have reached the spot and are carrying out the investigation.

Also Read: 2 Dead, 1 Critical In Bike Accident In Nayagarh District Of Odisha
You might also like

OSSSC job aspirants stage protest in Bhubaneswar, seeks govt’s intervention

Noted astrologer Pandit Tikeswar Guru’s statue unveiled in Balangir

Subhadra forms and registration is done freely, Odisha Govt warns against…

KIMS Hospital observes World Suicide Prevention Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.