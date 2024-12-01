Car rams into van on Bhubaneswar outskirts, 1 elderly dead

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic accident, an elderly died as a car rammed into a van (Tata magic) and dragged it to a 30-feet distance in Kusupur market under Gopa police station limits near Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Maheswar Bhoi of Balisahi in Kusupur. He was standing by the roadside when the tragic accident occurred. He was rushed to Gopa primary health care centre and then shifted to Bhubaneswar.

According to information, the car rammed into a van that was stationary near Kusupur market. It was going from Bhubaneswar to Konark. As the car rammed into the van it pushed upto 30 foot and the elderly standing near the road was also hit.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.