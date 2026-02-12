Car loses control in Balasore, protesting leftist leader hurt, watch

Advertisement

Baleswar: The driver of a car lost control over the steering and thus the vehicle hit some people who were protesting on the road amid Bharat Bandh call today.

Accordingly, a leftist leader, who was protesting on the road along with others reportedly sustained injury. The incident took place near Balasore Railway Station when the protestors had blocked the road and picketing to press their demands.

As per the information received, during a protest by the trade unions in Balasore district today the driver of a car could not control the vehicle and the car rolled some distance before getting stopped hitting a protestor. As a result, a leftist leader who was trying to stop the car sustained injury. He was then rushed to hospital in police vehicle for treatment. His health condition is reportedly stable.

