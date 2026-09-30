Car catches fire on NH-18 in Baripada, Driver escapes unhurt

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Baripada: A car was completely gutted in a fire on National Highway 18 near Takatpur in Baripada on Tuesday.

The driver had a narrow escape after the vehicle suddenly caught fire while he was travelling from Balasore towards Baripada.

The incident reportedly occurred around 11 am. The driver noticed the fire and immediately got out of the vehicle, escaping unhurt.

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Within a short time, the flames engulfed the entire car, leaving it severely damaged. On being informed the fire personnel reached the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control.

A short circuit is suspected to have triggered the fire. Further details regarding the exact cause are awaited.

Also Read: Close Shave For Youth As Moving Car Catches Fire In Bhubaneswar