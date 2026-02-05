Car catches fire in Odisha’s Malkangiri, major incident averted

Advertisement

Malkangiri: A car caught fire in Malkangiri district of Odisha yesterday late at night. The incident took place in front of the Swagat hotel in Malkangiri town.

According to eye witnesses, the vehicle completely burnt. Yet, the fire brigade responded promptly, reaching the spot and dousing the flames. Police also arrived at the scene and are investigating the cause of the fire.

The incident occurred while a festival was being held just half a kilometer away, and traffic had been stopped as a precautionary measure. This helped avert a major incident. The exact cause of the fire is still unclear.

The car’s sudden blaze was quickly brought under control, preventing the fire from spreading.