Car, auto and bike collide in Mayurbhanj accident

Advertisement

Udala: A chain reaction accident took place, involving a car, an auto-rickshaw and motorcycle, near the Bhurudubani Chhak, under the limit of Udala police station on Monday night.

According to sources, the Verna being driven from the direction of Nudadiha towards Udala, dashed the auto-rickshaw from behind,.

As a result of this the auto driver went out of control, and fell on an approaching motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was thrown out of his vehicle onto a bridge underpass while one of the passengers in the auto-rickshaw has been injured and has sustained severe injuries.

The injured have been rushed to the Udala Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

As per reports, the car driver immediately left the scene following the accident.

It has also been reported that he was intoxicated with alcohol, though this exact details remains unertain and is with the police investigation team.

The two seriously injured people have been identified as Shantanu Nayak of village Urmala and Jiban Kumar Sethi of Nudadiha village.

The police promptly reached the site of the accident and seized the vehicle involved.

Also Read: Young man attacked with sharp weapons in Baleshwar