Car Accident in Boudh, 1 critical, 3 injured

Boudh: In an ill-fated car accident that occurred near Charichak Getamunda bridge of Ghodadiya area under Puruna katak police station limits in Boudh district, four are injured, one of them critically as the car driver lost his balance.

According to the information, the four friends were travelling from Boudh towards Phulbani at night when the driver lost his balance and the car hit a tree on the road side.

The critically injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors referred them to VSS Medical college and hospital (MCH). Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.