Capital Hospital Doctor Caught Taking Rs 30,000 Bribe From NGO in Bhubaneswar: Vigilance

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Bhubaneswar: A doctor from Capital Hospital here was caught red-handed by Odisha Vigilance today while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a functionary of an NGO.

The accused has been identified as Dr. Satyajit Behera, Assistant Surgeon, Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

According to Vigilance officials, the NGO was engaged by Capital Hospital to assist unknown and destitute patients coming to the Casualty for treatment. The NGO had approached Dr. Behera since June 2026 to sign the work certificates of its employees, which were required for the drawal of their salaries for June and July 2026.

The complainant alleged that despite repeated requests, Dr. Behera demanded Rs 30,000 to sign the work certificates. Facing harassment and the bribe demand, the NGO functionary reported the matter to the Vigilance authorities.

Acting on the complaint, a Vigilance team laid a trap and apprehended Dr. Behera today while he was accepting the bribe amount of Rs 30,000. The tainted money was recovered and seized from his possession.

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Following the trap, simultaneous searches were conducted at three locations linked to Dr. Behera from a DA angle.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No. 19 dated 16.08.2026 has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018. Investigation is underway.

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