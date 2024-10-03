Cancel license of erring puja committees, complete road reparation works within a week: Orissa High Court’s strict instructions to officials

Cuttack: Orissa High Court today conducted a hearing regarding the problems of Cuttack City and gave many important orders to the concerned officials including cancellation of the license of erring Puja Committees.

Taking a serious note of the road blockades during pujas in Cuttack City, the High Court directed the local administration to inspect the puja mandaps that are blocking the roads during the pujas and cancel the licenses of the puja committees which violate the court’s earlier order to ban decoration on the roads.

The court also directed Cuttack DCP to ensure that the footpaths are not blocked due to the pandals and gates erected for the pujas.

The High Court also expressed its annoyance over the use of loud noise of the DJ music during Ganesh Visarjan despite ban. Why the DJ was used despite the ban, questioned the Court.

On the other hand, Cuttack DCP, who appeared before the court in person, assured the court to seize the sound boxes that produce sound beyond 65 decibel. He also promised to engage more number of machines which are used to measure the sound.

The court also came down heavily on the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) for submitting false report regarding repairing the roads across the city and also warned to take legal action if submit such false report in future.

As the roads have not been repaired as per its earlier direction, the court asked the CMC to complete the reparation works within a week.

CMC Commissioner, Cuttack City Engineer, Health official, R&B Engineer, DCP and Additional District Collector were present in person during the hearing today.