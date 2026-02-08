Canal water overflow into road, creates artificial flood in Jajpur

Advertisement

Jajpur: The road near Ankula chhak of Panikoili got flooded as water overflowed from the Jajpur town main canal on Sunday. According to sources, nearly four feet water is overflowing on the road, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.



The locals have reportedly alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the Water Resources Department. It has been alleged that the upper gate of the canal was open while the lower gate has been closed, which caused the water to overflow over the canal barrier and onto the road. This has created an artificial flood on the road, affecting movement of vehicles.