CAG report reveals 49% posts of specialized doctors are vacant in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report presented at the Odisha assembly today revealed that 49% specialized doctors’ posts are lying vacant in the State.

The Audit findings of the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state government have been presented in nine Chapters. Significant audit findings included in each of the Chapters are as follows:

Chapter 1: Introduction

As per the NITI Aayog’s report (Health Index, June 2019), the State of Odisha ranked 19 among 21 larger States, in the Health Index, with only Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, behind. Its position, in regard to the Health Index in the reference year (2017-18), in fact, deteriorated from the base year (2015-16), by 3.46 points. As such, there is a vast scope for improvement in the healthcare services at all levels.

Chapter 2: Human Resources

The human resources, available in hospitals across the State, were not in consonance with the Indian Public Health Standard (IPHS) norms. The overall vacancy of specialist doctors in the State was 49 per cent as compared to the sanctioned strength, whereas it was 40 per cent for Medical Officers. In case of Staff Nurses/ Nursing Officers, 30 per cent posts were vacant.

Chapter 3: Healthcare Services

Five out of the 14 test-checked Community Health Centres (CHCs) lacked all the prescribed specialised Out Patient Department (OPD) services. Basic amenities like seating arrangements and toilet facilities for OPD patients, were found inadequate in the test-checked hospitals.

In two test-checked Medical College and Hospitals (MCHs), only 325 beds (42 per cent) had the facility for central oxygen supply, against the requirement of 775 IPD beds.

Most of the test-checked DHHs failed to provide Psychiatry, Skin and Venereal Disease (VD), Dental and Trauma Care services.

Accident and Trauma Care Centres (TCCs) for strengthening and boosting the emergency services were not available in four of the seven test-checked District 2 Headquarter Hospitals (DHHs). The TCCs in other three DHHs, lacked infrastructure and manpower. Dedicated TCC for Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada had not been created and the equipment worth ₹3.04 crore was lying idle.

None of the seven test-checked DHHs had dedicated emergency services, equipped with mobile X-ray/ laboratory services, OT facilities, emergency beds and separate manpower. Emergency equipment such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators etc., supplied to the health facilities were found idle, due to non-provisioning of ancillary infrastructure and equipment. Nine of the 14 test-checked also lacked blood storage units to meet the emergency requirement, as CHCs had no blood storage units.

Significant deficiencies were observed in all three major components of maternity services (Antenatal care, Intra-partum care and postnatal care), despite the fact that the Maternal Mortality Ratio (136) and Infant Mortality Rate (36.3) in the State. Also, the Neo-natal mortality rate of the State remained at 27, compared to the national average of 24.9.

The full range of Radiology services were not available in any of the test-checked DHHs/ CHCs. The DHHs of Bhadrak, Kandhamal and Nuapada were most deficient in terms of having radiology services.

Chapter 4: Availability of Drugs, Medicines, Equipment and Other Consumables:

There was a short supply of 53 per cent of the indented quantity of essential drugs and medical consumables to public health facilities, during FYs 2016-17 to 2021- 22.

07 crore units of essential drugs, valued ₹11.68 crore, had expired during FYs 2016-17 to 2021-22.

In test- checked DHHs, the shortfall in equipment ranged from 47 per cent to 57 per cent, compared to the IPHS norms.

Equipment and medical devices were lying idle/ non-functional in hospitals, due to non-provisioning of the required infrastructure and manpower.

Chapter 5: Healthcare Infrastructure

Execution of 456 works, approved during FYs 2016-17 to 2019-20, by the National Health Mission, Odisha, had not been completed, even after two to five years of approval, though ₹165.95 crore had been incurred on these works.

In seven test-checked DHHs, only 312 (25 per cent) staff quarters were available for 1,269 staff.

Only 272 staff quarters (14 per cent) were available for 1,919 teaching and nonteaching staff in two test-checked MCHs.

Hostel accommodation facilities for students, in two test-checked MCHs, were insufficient, due to which, the students were constrained to stay in the staff quarters and unsafe buildings.

Against the requirement of 91,392 hospital beds, as per the National Health Policy, 2017, only 32,767 beds (64 per cent shortage) were available in the State.

There were 42 per cent and 49 per cent shortages of beds in the DHHs and CHCs of the State, respectively, as compared to IPHS norms.

Chapter 6: Financial Management

Allocation of funds for the health sector ranged between 4.69 per cent and 5.86 per cent of the State budget against eight per cent envisaged in the National Health Policy (NHP), 2017 by 2020.

The State had received ₹8,986.60 crore, under the National Health Mission (NHM) during FYs 2017-18 to 2021-22, for implementation of various programmes. Against this, ₹8,256.09 crore was spent, leaving an unspent balance of ₹1,165.67 crore, as on 31 March 2022.

Chapter 7: Implementation of Central and State Sector Health Services

Implementation of the disease control programmes in the State, under NHM, suffered due to inadequate manpower, low spending efficiency etc., impacting programme outcomes adversely.

Only 9 to 20 per cent of the available funds under the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly were utilised, during FYs 2016-17 to 2021-22. Dedicated geriatric wards for treatment of the elderly people were not available in five of the seven test-checked DHHs.

Out of the funds allocated under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme and National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP), funds to the tune of ₹22.24 crore were not utilised, as of March 2022.

Chapter 8: Adequacy and Effectiveness of the Regulatory Mechanism

About 10 to 50 per cent of the healthcare facilities, functioning in the State, had no authorisation for Bio Medical Waste Management from the State Pollution Control Board, during the period from FYs 2016-17 to 2021-22.

48 per cent of the healthcare facilities had defaulted in regular submission of their annual reports to the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB).

Equipment like autoclaves and shredders, costing ₹52.64 crore, supplied to the healthcare facilities for bio-medical waste management, were found idle, due to non-provisioning of ancillary civil infrastructure.

Chapter 9: Sustainable Development Goal 3