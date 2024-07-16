Cadaveric Kidney Transplant in SCB Medical College and Hospital Cuttack, 2 people get new lives

Cuttack: There has been yet another cadaveric kidney transplant in Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital, two people have got a new life. The deceased has been immortalized by organ donation.

After a person was declared brain dead, his two kidneys were removed and one was sent to SCB Medical Center and the other to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Late last night, two people were successfully transplanted with both kidneys.

Virendra Prasad Swain of Raghunathpur area of ​​Jagatsinghpur was admitted to the ICU of SCB Medical Center in Cuttack last Sunday due to an accident. After the doctors declared him brain dead yesterday, the decision was taken to donate the organs with the consent of the family.

A kidney was transplanted in collaboration with SCB Medical’s Department of Urology and Nephrology while the other kidney was taken via a Green Corridor to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. A woman from Jajpur region has undergone a successful kidney transplant at SCB Medical Center.

Today, a guard of honor will be given to Virendra during his last rites in his native village. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Recently in March 2023, SCB Medical College and Hospital situated in Cuttack of Odisha had made history in the world of medical science. The hospital has successfully transplanted two kidneys in a rare surgery.

The surgery took place after the relatives of a patient who was admitted in SCB Medical College and Hospital died and donated two kidneys. These kidneys were transplanted into the body of two patients.

