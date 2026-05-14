CAD Division JE Bijaya Kumar Mohanty lands in Vigilance net

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Bhadrak: CAD Division Junior Engineer (JE) Bijaya Kumar Mohanty landed in Odisha Vigilance net as the anti-corruption agency launched search operation in four separate places linked to him.

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) by Bijay Kumar Mohanty beyond his known sources of income, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 4 DSPs, 4 Inspectors, and other supporting staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore at his following places.

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Triple storeyed building of Mohanty at Samaraipur, Bhadrak Town.

His double storeyed building at native village at Narasingdiha, Basta, Dist-Balasore.

His office at Bhadrak.

House of his relative at Malipada, Bhubaneswar.

Searches are continuing. Further report follows.

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