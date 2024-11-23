Cabinet approves proposal to amend Odisha Universities Act, 1989 to address critical challenges faced by Universities

Bhubaneswar: The Cabinet approved the proposal to amend the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 on Saturday so as to address critical challenges faced by the Universities. Following the Cabinet meeting the Chief Secretary briefed media and informed about this.

As per reports, in a significant step towards strengthening higher education in Odisha, the State Cabinet approved the proposal of amendment of the Odisha Universities Act, 1989 today.

The amendment aims to address critical challenges faced by Universities in the State, while enhancing the overall academic excellence, governance and administrative efficiency of the Universities.

Key aspects of the amendment focus on improving the recruitment process, empowering universities with more autonomy allowing them to make decisions independently while maintaining accountability and involving academic professionals in crucial decision-making processes, reintroduction of Senate, formation of building and works committee, finance committee etc.

By amending the Act, the state government aims to streamline the recruitment process and eliminate the stagnation caused in the recruitment of the teachers by court cases.

The changes are designed to create a more transparent and time-bound procedure for appointments, ensuing that vacancies are filled promptly.

This amendment has also incorporated the NEP’s (National Education Policy) transformative aspects – such as the emphasis on multidisciplinary education, skill development, and enhanced access through distance learning, skill development for employability etc.

