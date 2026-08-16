Businessman kidnapped over dispute on Hanuman coin and Rs 2.70 crore deal in Bolangir

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Bolangir: In a new development in the alleged kidnapping of Bolangir businessman Narendra Sahu, police have revealed that the main motive behind the incident is a dispute linked to an alleged transaction involving a ‘Hanuman coin’.

Police investigation has found that the accused and Narendra allegedly had made a deal of Rs 2.70 crore over Hanuman coin.

The development came after police found discrepancies in the statements given by Narendra and prime accused Khitish Sahu. Bolangir Police questioned the two face-to-face today to establish the circumstances behind the incident.

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The Businessman Narendra Sah was kidnapped by unidentified miscreants from Balangir district and was rescued by Khandagiri police within 24 hours in Bhubaneswar.

The accused allegedly threatened him on gunpoint and assaulted him. They later brought him to Bhubaneswar in a car with the intention of abandoning him near Khandagiri police station.

CCTV footage and a complaint from the victim’s family helped police track the main accused Khitish Sahu. Another accused is currently on the run.