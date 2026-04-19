Businessman abducted at gunpoint in Ganjam, Rs 2cr ransom sought

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Gopalpur: A businessman was abducted by some unidentified miscreants at gunpoint in Gopalpur of Ganjam district. The abductors demand Rs 2 crore ransom.

The missing man, identified as Sudhir Patra, a resident of Karapalli village in Ganjam district. He is a land plot trader.

As per police sources, the incident took place on the night of Wednesday (15 April) at around 8.00 PM under Gopalpur police limits. Sudhir was reportedly returning after playing volleyball when he was intercepted by a group of miscreants in Mandipalli. He was attacked and abducted at gunpoint leaving behind his motorcycle at the scene.

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The businessman’s wife Rashmita Kumari informed police, she received an unknown call on her whatsapp and the abductors demanded Rs 2 crore and threatened if she does not pay the amount, then her husband Sudhir will be killed.

Acting swiftly, police have launched a large-scale search operation. At least seven teams have been formed to investigate the case and track down the missing businessman.

Berhampur Additional SP, Alok Kumar Jena said, all possible angles are being thoroughly investigated. Surveillance and CCTV footage are also being used to aid the search efforts.