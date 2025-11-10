Bus-trawler truck collision in Redhakhol leaves conductor dead

Advertisement

Redhakhol: In a tragic incident, a man lost his life and 10 others were injured after a passenger bus and a trawler truck collided near Luhapanka Chhak on Sambalpur-Cuttack National Highway-55 in Redhakhol. Bus conductor died on the spot.

As per reports, the passenger bus carrying 34 people on board was enroute to Sambalpur from Bhubaneswar, when it collided with the trawler truck. The conductor seated beside the driver was thrown out of the bus and died on the spot.

On being informed the Redhakhol police reached the spot and rescued and rushed the injured to the Redhakhol Community Health Centre (CHC) for further treatment.

The police are investigating into the matter.

