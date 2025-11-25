Bus travelling from Bhubaneswar to Subarnapur falls off bridge, 10 injured

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Passenger bus fell off Singijuba bridge in Binika of Subarnapur on early Tuesday morning. As many as 10 passenger has sustained critical injuries and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Reports revealed that the bus was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Subarnapur when it fell off the bridge after hitting the barricade wall.

On being informed, the fire service personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers from the bus and rushed them to the hospital for treatment.