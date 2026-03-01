Bus rams into stationary Hyva truck in Bhadrak; three injured

Advertisement

Bhadrak: Atleast three passengers were injured after a passenger bus rammed into a stationary Hyva truck late last night in Odisha’s Bhadrak district.

The accident occurred on National Highway 16 in front of Nehru Stadium. According to reports, the passenger bus named Neelamadhab was en route from Bhubaneswar to Kolkata when it crashed into a Hyva truck that was parked on the roadside near the stadium.

As a result of the collision, three passengers sustained injuries. Upon receiving information, Bhadrak Town Police reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers. They were immediately shifted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged in the impact. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.