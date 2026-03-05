Bus rams into shop, more than 20 passengers narrowly escape in Balasore district

Soro: A bus rammed into a roadside shop in Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday. Fortunately, the 20 passengers of the bus narrowly escaped though one of them turned critical.

As per the information received, today, a passenger bus going from Balasore to Kupari, carrying more than 20 passengers from Balasore to Kupari, rammed into a shop on the roadside near Khaira veterinary.

While the cause of the accident is not known, it is believed that the accident occurred due to the carelessness of the driver.

Khaira police have seized the bus, detained the driver and started an investigation.