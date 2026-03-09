Bus rams into house in Jagatsinghpur, 10 injured

Advertisement

Jagatsinghpur: At least 10 people were injured after a passenger bus rammed into a house near Saapur square on Jagatsinghpur -Jeypore road. All the injured people have been admitted at the Jagatsinghpur hospital.

According to sources, a private bus named Jogamaya was heading towards Jagatsinghpur from Paradip when the steering failed to work properly, leading to the mishap. Meanwhile, the life of the passenger were saved due to the alertness of the driver.



The police has reached the spot and investigating the incident.