Bus overturns in Kalinga Ghat of Kandhamal, woman killed, 15 injured

Bhanjanagar: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed and 15 passengers turned critical after a bus overturned in the Kalinga Ghat in Kandhamal district of Odisha yesterday night.

As per information, the passenger bus named Sriram Travels was going from Bargarh to Berhampur when it met with the accident at Kalinga ghat. As a result, a woman was killed on the spot, and 15 passengers sustained injury. Out of them three are in critical condition. The injured passengers have been rushed to hospitals in G Udayagiri and Bhanjanagar.

After getting information, Fire brigade, ambulance and police from Ganjam and Kandhamal districts have reached the spot and are conducting rescue operations.

It is to be noted that due to the recent severe landslides, the Kalinga Ghat has been closed for traffic. As road construction work is going on there, barricades have been removed from both sides. However, some vehicles were seen plying even though permission for vehicular movement has not been obtained from the administration.