Bus Overturns after Hitting Cattle in Nilagiri, Over 30 Tourists Injured

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Nilagiri: A tourist bus overturned at Chhatrapur in Nilagiri area of Balasore district in Odisha on Saturday, leaving over 30 passengers injured, 6 of them critically. Two cows also died in the accident after being hit by the bus.

According to reports, tourists from West Bengal were returning after visiting Devkund in Mayurbhanj district and were on their way to the famous Panchalingeswar temple in Nilagiri.

Near Chhatrapur, the bus hit two cattle and the driver lost balance, following which the bus overturned into a roadside ditch.

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Two cattle died on the spot.

On receiving information, Berhampur Police and Fire Services personnel reached the spot and rescued the passengers. All the injured were immediately admitted to Berhampur hospital.

Police have started an investigation into the incident.

Also read: Eight members of a family from Odisha tragically died in Madhya Pradesh