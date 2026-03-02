Bus of Eastern Odisha Jatra party overturns in Deogarh, more than 20 injured

Advertisement

Deogarh: More than twenty people injured after the bus of Eastern Odisha Jatra party overturned in Deogarh district of Odisha today. The accident took place on the Sado-Bhugurapal Ghati road under the Kansar Police Outpost of the Riamal police station limits in the district.

As per the information received, more than 20 artists were travelling in the bus that met with an accident on the ghat raod. Accordingly, more than twenty persons sustained injury.

The locals rescued the passengers and rushed them to the hospital following the accident. All the injured artists were given primary medical treatment at the Kansar hospital. Later, the seriously injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital for further treatment.

The Riamal police have reached the spot and initiated investigation. Also, the regional transport department have started an investigation.