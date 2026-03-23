Bus gutted in fire at Puri Bus stand; no casualties reported

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Puri: In a shocking incident, a passenger bus was completely gutted in a fire that broke out on Tuesday night at the Puri bus stand in Odisha.

According to the reports, locals noticed flames engulfing the bus and immediately alerted the fire department. Acting swiftly, teams from the Puri Fire Department, along with four fire tenders from the Jagannath Temple Fire Department, rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to nearby buses.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported, as all individuals present were safely evacuated in time.

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Police personnel reached the spot soon after and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. While the reason remains unknown, preliminary suspicions suggest the possibility of deliberate arson by miscreants.

The fire department has also initiated a parallel inquiry. Notably, this is not the first such incident in the area. A similar fire broke out nearly five years ago, in which three buses were destroyed.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.