Bus fare hiked in Odisha following fuel price rise

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today hiked bus fares across all categories following the increase in fuel prices. The bus charges were increased under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism and it will come into effect from today.

As per the notification issued by the office of the Transport Commissioner-Cum-Chairman at State Transport Authority (STA), due to increase in per liter diesel price from Rs. 92.62 as on 16.03.2024 to Rs. 95.87 as on 15.05.2026, leading to price increased by an amount equal to Rs. 3.25 in direct & Rs. 4.80 in cumulative (including the carryover), the fare for stage carriages other than town buses plying within the State of Odisha shall be fixed at increased rate which will be effective from today.

As per the decision of the STA, the bus fare for Ordinary category has been increased to 90 Paise/km from 88 Paise/km, while the Express bus fare has been hiked to 94 Paise/km from the existing 92 Paise/km.

Advertisement

The fare for Deluxe bus has been increased by 4 Paise from 127 Paise/km to 131 Paise/km.

Likewise, people traveling in the A.C. Deluxe bus will have to now pay 159 Paise/km instead of the existing 155 Paise/km. Similarly, the Super Deluxe bus will charge now 247 Paise/km instead of 241 Paise/km.