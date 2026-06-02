Bus fare hiked in Odisha, check

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today hiked bus fares across all categories following the increase in fuel prices. The bus charges were increased under the automatic fare adjustment mechanism and it will come into effect from today.

As per the notification issued by the office of the Transport Commissioner-Cum-Chairman at State Transport Authority (STA), due to increase in per liter diesel price from Rs 95.87 as on 15.05.2026 to Rs 100.68 as on 31.05.2026, leading to price increased by an amount equal to Rs 4.81 in direct & Rs 5.61 in cumulative (including the carryover), the fare for stage carriages other than town buses plying within the State of Odisha shall be fixed at increased rate which will be effective from today.

As per the decision of the STA, the bus fare for Ordinary category has been increased to 92 Paise/km from 90 Paise/km, while the Express bus fare has been hiked to 96 Paise/km from the existing 94 Paise/km.

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The fare for Deluxe bus has been increased by 4 Paise from 135 Paise/km to 131 Paise/km.

Likewise, people traveling in the A.C. Deluxe bus will have to now pay 163 Paise/km instead of the existing 159 Paise/km. Similarly, the Super Deluxe bus will charge now 253 Paise/km instead of 247 Paise/km.

Also Read: Private Bus Fare Hiked In Odisha After Fuel Price Rise