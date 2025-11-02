Bus driver suffers heart attack, saves more than 40 passenger lives in Khordha

Advertisement

Khordha: A major mishap was averted in Odisha’s Khordha district, when a 55-year-old passenger bus driver succumbed to a heart attack while driving near Bolgarh Bazar, of Khordha.

The deceased has been identified as Sarat Chandra Martha, a resident of Godiali village under Bolgarh block.

As per reports, despite experiencing severe chest pain, Martha managed to drive the bus to Bolgarh bus stand, ensuring the bus came to a halt without any casualties and collapsed near the steering wheel. He was rushed to the local community health centre (CHC) where he was declared dead on arrival.



The bus was carrying around 70 passengers from Bhubaneswar to Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district.

Martha is survived by wife and two children. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway.