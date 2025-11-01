Bus driver dies en route from Bhubaneswar to Sorda, passengers safe

Advertisement

Bolgarh: The passengers of a bus narrowly escaped on Saturday as the driver of the bus fell ill while the bus was en route from Bhubaneswar to Sorda. The driver was rushed to Bolgarh hospital where he was pronounced dead. Fortunately the passengers are safe.

The deceased bus driver has been identified as Sarat from Godiali.

As per information, the driver, who had set out from Bhubaneswar in the morning, began feeling unwell as the bus reached Bolgarh. Despite his deteriorating condition, he managed to park the vehicle on the roadside before collapsing in his seat.

The passengers and the locals rushed him to Bolgarh hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there pronounced him brought dead.

The passengers were deeply saddened by the driver’s sudden demise, and they couldn’t help but praise his quick thinking and heroic actions. By parking the bus safely, the driver potentially saved the lives of everyone on board. If the bus had continued unchecked, it could have led to a disastrous outcome. The passengers’ grief was mixed with gratitude for the driver’s selfless act, which undoubtedly prevented a greater tragedy.