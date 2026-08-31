Bus Conductor Dies after Falling From Moving Bus in Bhadrak, Watch

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Bhadrak: A bus conductor died after allegedly falling from a moving passenger bus in Bhadrak district of Odisha. The accident reportedly took place on the State Highway in Akhandalamani area near Betalia on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when the bus was travelling towards Bhadrak from Akhandalamani. The conductor reportedly fell onto the road after the driver suddenly applied the brakes.

The deceased has been identified as Prabhakar Malik, though further details about his identity are yet to be ascertained.

The incident triggered tension at the spot, with several questions being raised over how the conductor fell from the moving bus. It is suspected that the bus door may have been open when the driver applied the sudden brakes, causing the conductor to lose his balance and fall onto the road.

Police from Dhusuri Police Station reached the spot after being informed and began an investigation. The bus driver and other passengers were reportedly questioned about the incident.

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Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the accident, including the reason for the sudden braking and whether the bus door was open at the time of the incident.

The exact circumstances leading to the conductor’s fall and death will be clear after the completion of the investigation.

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