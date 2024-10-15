Bus collides with truck near Telengapentha, 6 injured

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a passenger bus collided with a truck near Telengapentha in Cuttack district of Odisha on Tuesday morning.

According to reports, as many as seven people have been injured and shifted to the nearby hospital.

The accident occurred at about 5:30 am a bus bearing Registration No. OD 02-BF-1585 while enroute from Phulabani to Cuttack collided with a truck near Telengapentha, Cuttack.

All the passengers were safely evacuated. The injured bus helper was rescued and shifted to hospital by ambulance. The local police reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.

The driver allegedly dozed off while driving, says preliminary investigation. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.