Bus collides head-on with truck in Kamakhyanagar, 4 critical

Kamakyanagar: An Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) bus and a truck collided head-on near Domuhani on National Highway No. 149 under the Parjang Police Station here in Dhenkanal district on Saturday. According to sources, three passengers along with the truck driver have sustained serious injuries and are in a critical condition.

Sources revealed that the bus was travelling from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela when the accident took place in Kamakyanagar. All the injured people were rushed to the hospital by 108 ambulance.

Further reportes are awiated.

