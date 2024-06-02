Speeding Bus causes series of accidents in Bhubaneswar, 2 injured

Bhubaneswar: In a series of accidents, a speeding bus hit a car and then the car collided with another cars near Satsang Vihar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

According to reports, a bus was seen moving at a breakneck speed and suddenly it applied break and hit a car and then the car which was hit collided with other fleet of cars. Following which one person sustained critical injuries and another was left injured.

The locals immediately rushed the injured to the Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar for medical treatment.

Due to the accident, there was a sudden surge of vehicles from Rasulgarh to Palasuni resulting in massive traffic jam.

Later, the police reached the spot and took control of the situation.