Bus accident in Odisha: Driver dead, 4 critical and 5 injured

By Sudeshna Panda
bus accident in odisha

Bhubaneswar: There has been a bus accident in Odisha in which the bus driver has died on the spot and as many as nine people have been injured.

According to reports, the bus has dashed into a truck or another bus from behind. the exact vehicle is yet to be ascertained as it was not found on the spot. The accident is said to have occurred at around 7 am.

From preliminary investigation it can be guessed that the driver had allegedly fallen asleep while driving and crashed into another vehicle. The bus was enroute Bhubaneswar from Rourkela.

In the bus accident, the driver has died. As many as four people have been critically injured and five have sustained minor injuries. The local police reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem.

