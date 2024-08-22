Bus accident in Hinjili: 4 dead and several injured, Odisha CM condoles deaths

Hinjili: In a tragic bus accident in Hinjili of Ganjam district in Odisha, as many as four people were killed said reports on Thursday morning. Reports further said that, there was a collision between a passenger bus and tanker.

The accident occurred near Samarjhola Chhakk under the Hinjili police jurisdiction in Ganjam. According to sources, the passenger bus carrying over 50 people was en route from Bhanjanagar to Berhampur when it collided with a tanker coming from the opposite side. As many as four people died in the bus accident in Hinjili on the spot, while several others were injured.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rushed the injured to the nearby hospital. The cops have further initiated a probe into the matter.

It is further worth mentioning that, the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has condoled the deaths. He has shared an X post on the official CMO Odisha handle in Odia, which roughly translates into, “Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep grief over the death of 5 people (later updated to four deaths) in a road accident near Samarjhola Chhakk and expressed his condolences to their families.

The Chief Minister has ordered a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each dead person and Rs 1 lakh to the seriously injured. Along with this, the Chief Minister has ordered to treat the injured completely free of charge.” Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସମରଝୋଳ ଛକ ନିକଟରେ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୫ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟଣାରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ଗଭୀର ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହିତ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ମୃତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏ ଏବଂ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତମାନଙ୍କୁ ୧ଲକ୍ଷ… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 22, 2024